English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Meta's MusicGen AI can create music based on text prompts

    The AI tool is based on a transformer model and works by predicting the next passage in a piece of music.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    Meta's MusicGen AI can create music based on text prompts

    (Image: Reuters)

    The Audiocraft team at Meta have released a demo of their MusicGen AI, which can generate short clips of audio based on your text description. You can also use samples of existing melodies as a base.

    Also Read | Meta's internal survey shows only 26% employees confident in Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    The way it works is really simple; just head over to the demo page and describe what you want to hear in the audio. In our case, we prompted the system with a simple instruction, "80's synthwave with catchy hooks" and then pressed generate. It took a while, but it eventually gave us a 12 second clip.

    [video width="1000" height="200" mp4="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2023/06/tmpsgn_0mg0.mp4" loop="true"][/video]

    We then added another instruction to our prompt by telling the system to generate, "80's synthwave with catchy hooks and jazz melodies".

    Related stories

    [video width="1000" height="200" mp4="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2023/06/tmpomxma0h1.mp4" loop="true"][/video]

    Depending on your instructions, it may take a while for the system to generate the clips. In our case, it took nearly two minutes to generate the first sample and nearly three to generate the second.

    As you can probably tell, MusicGen AI isn't perfect but it's definitely worth checking out. Ironing out the prompts may lead to even better results.

    Also Read | Instagram's Twitter competitor leaked in screenshots

    The team used 20,000 hours of licensed music to train the transformer model, which works by predicting the next passage in a piece of music.

    Earlier last month, Google opened up its own text-to-music AI system to the public called MusicLM, which works similarly to MusicGen.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Generative AI #Google #Meta #MusicGen #MusicLM
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 01:41 pm