Instagram's Twitter competitor leaked in screenshots

Leaked screenshot of Instagram's Twitter competitor Project 92 obtained by The Verge. (Image: Meta/The Verge)

Meta is working on a Twitter competitor that will be based on Instagram and use ActivityPub, an open decentralised social networking protocol.

According to technology publication The Verge, who managed to obtain a secret internal presentation made by Meta executives, the new app will theoretically allow Instagram users to carry over their followers to the new one, and any app that supports ActivityPub.

The executives said this was their "response to Twitter", and the app will use existing Instagram account information to populate the app. The internal codename for the app is, "Project 92".

Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reportedly told employees that they have, "been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution".

Cox said that the goal would be, "safety, ease of use, and reliability". He also wanted to give creators a, "stable place to build and grow their audiences".

A lot of celebrities and influencers have reportedly agreed to throw their weight behind the app including, DJ Slime, Oprah Winfrey and Dalai Lama. The app began development in January and the company will make the app available, "as soon as we can".