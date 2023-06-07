Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, to have 30 personalities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in a Facebook post that the company was building, "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways".(AP file photo)

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram is working on an AI chatbot of its own, according to new leaks. As shared by reverse engineer and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, the AI agents as they are called will be able to answer questions and engage with people on the platform.



#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

Supposedly, the AI agent has up to 30 different personalities to choose from, and users will be able to add the agent to their conversations by tagging it.

Little else is known at this point about the project or if the bot has any generative AI capabilities like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat, or Google's Bard AI.

Earlier in February this year, Meta announced that it looking to build Generative AI experiences into its products including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in a Facebook post that the company was building, "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways".