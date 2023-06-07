English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Instagram is working on an AI chatbot, to have 30 personalities

    According to leaks, users will be able to choose between 30 different personality types and be able to add the agent to their conversations by tagging it.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
    Instagram is working on an AI chatbot

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in a Facebook post that the company was building, "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways".(AP file photo)


    Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram is working on an AI chatbot of its own, according to new leaks. As shared by reverse engineer and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, the AI agents as they are called will be able to answer questions and engage with people on the platform.


    Supposedly, the AI agent has up to 30 different personalities to choose from, and users will be able to add the agent to their conversations by tagging it.

    Also Read | Instagram explains how it recommends content for your feed

    Little else is known at this point about the project or if the bot has any generative AI capabilities like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Chat, or Google's Bard AI.

    Related stories

    Earlier in February this year, Meta announced that it looking to build Generative AI experiences into its products including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in a Facebook post that the company was building, "AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways".

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #AI chatbot #Artificial Intelligence #Instagram #Meta
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 12:49 pm