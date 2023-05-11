English
    Strike a chord: Google opens up text-to-music AI to public

    MusicLM is an experimental tool that can create music based on your prompts like music to study to or jazz for dinner party...take your pick

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    Google opens up its text-to-music AI to the public

    (Image: Google)

    Google has opened up access to its text-to-music generative AI tool MusicLM, which can create music based on text prompts from users. It is available as part of the AI Test Kitchen on web, Android or iOS.

    You can sign up for the service here.

    The tool, announced by the search giant in January, allows users to create music using prompts like "soulful jazz for dinner party" or "music to study to".

    You can even specify the instruments you want to hear such as "electronic" or "acoustic", and the feeling you want the song to convey like soulful or cheerful.

    Based on the prompts, the tool will generate two tracks for the listener to hear. You can vote for the track that you think is closest to what you want. Google says that this will improve the model further.

    The white paper published alongside the tool's announcement in January said Google was aware that the tool could theoretically replicate music it was trained on. Google said that one percent of the results the tool generates include copyrighted music.

    The search and hardware giant said that it was working with musicians and labels "to see how this technology can empower the creative process". It has already held workshops that preview the technology, and also working with artists like Dan Deacon.

