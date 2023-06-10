Meta's internal survey shows only 26% employees confident in Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

Around 21,000 Meta employees has been laid off since November 2022 (File image: Reuters)

An internal survey conducted by Meta, the parent entity of Facebook and Instagram, found only around one-fourth of the employees are confident in the leadership of company's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, a report said on June 10.

The survey was conducted between April 26 and May 10, before the final phase of Meta's layoffs exercise concluded, The Washington Post report said, citing a company source who is privy to the internal matter.

At 26 percent, employees' rate of confidence in the company's leadership is five percentage point lower as compared to the previous survey conducted in October 2022, the person added.

The plunge could be attributed to the exhaustive restructuring exercise undertaken by the company over the past seven months, leading to the exit of around 21,000 staffers.

The social media giant launched the first phase of layoffs in November 2022, which led to 11,000 employees, accounting for roughly 13 percent of the entire workforce, to be sacked.

This was followed by a second phase of layoffs, with the company announcing that it would be departing with approximately 10,000 staffers over the next two months.

The internal survey, whose details were accessed byÂ The Washington Post,Â also reportedly revealed that only 43 percent of the company's employees feel they are valued. This is lower as compared to 58 percent employees who said they felt valued in the last survey conducted in October, the newspaper added.

Layoffs, and the resultant impact on the employees' morale, has been the subject of questions on the company's internal forum in the recent period, reportsÂ pointed out. "You've shattered the morale and confidence in leadership of many high performers who work with intensity. Why should we stay at Meta?" stated one of the questions, which was seen by news agency Reuters in April.

The question was in reference to Zuckerberg's appeal to the employees to perform with more "intensity" to achieve the company's challenging business goals.

The Wall Street has, however, rewarded Meta's downsizing efforts, with the stock climbing by 112 percent over the past 12 months. The surge hasÂ outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 16 percent rise in the period.