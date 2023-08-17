Today in AI: Alternatives to ChatGPT, Google adds translation to Gmail and more

Best alternatives to ChatGPT
ChatGPT servers for the chatbot are often stormed with users, resulting in long queues as you wait your turn.
- OpenAI's ChatGPT started the AI revolution. The AI chatbot instantly grabbed headlines and made the field of Artificial Intelligence, one of the biggest industry commodities.
- That popularity comes with a cost though; despite OpenAI's best efforts, the servers for the chatbot are often stormed with users, resulting in long queues as you wait your turn. The paid subscription alleviates this problem by giving you 24x7 access to the bot, even during peak times, but what if you don't want to pay?
There’s too much money going to AI doomers
Nonprofit groups that fight AI harms today are getting far less funding than those preventing a theoretical AI apocalypse.
- Research and advocacy groups that are working to address present-day harms from AI are getting a fraction of the funding that’s going to those studying existential risks from increasingly powerful machines.
- A strange divergence is happening to the donations aimed at taming this modern industrial revolution. The current race dynamic means that when startups say they’re creating safe AI, their ideals need to be taken with a grain of salt. More pressingly, those defending the rights and livelihoods of humans now — versus in a distant future — need all the help they can get.
Google adds translation for Gmail on mobile devices
Gmail will automatically detect which emails need to be translated, and will show you a banner above the email that you can tap to instantly translate.
- Google has added the ability to translate emails into your native language on Gmail. The feature has been rolled out for mobile devices, including iOS and Android, and supports more than 100 languages from different parts of the world.
- The feature is already rolling out on Android, but since it's a phased roll-out, it might take up to 15 days to show up on your phone. For iOS, the rollout is expected to begin on August 21.
