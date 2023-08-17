Today in AI: Alternatives to ChatGPT, Google adds translation to Gmail and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Best alternatives to ChatGPT

ChatGPT servers for the chatbot are often stormed with users, resulting in long queues as you wait your turn.





OpenAI's ChatGPT started the AI revolution. The AI chatbot instantly grabbed headlines and made the field of Artificial Intelligence, one of the biggest industry commodities.



That popularity comes with a cost though; despite OpenAI's best efforts, the servers for the chatbot are often stormed with users, resulting in long queues as you wait your turn. The paid subscription alleviates this problem by giving you 24x7 access to the bot, even during peak times, but what if you don't want to pay?



There’s too much money going to AI doomers

Nonprofit groups that fight AI harms today are getting far less funding than those preventing a theoretical AI apocalypse.





Research and advocacy groups that are working to address present-day harms from AI are getting a fraction of the funding that’s going to those studying existential risks from increasingly powerful machines.



A strange divergence is happening to the donations aimed at taming this modern industrial revolution. The current race dynamic means that when startups say they’re creating safe AI, their ideals need to be taken with a grain of salt. More pressingly, those defending the rights and livelihoods of humans now — versus in a distant future — need all the help they can get.



Google adds translation for Gmail on mobile devices

Gmail will automatically detect which emails need to be translated, and will show you a banner above the email that you can tap to instantly translate.

