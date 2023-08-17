Google adds translation for Gmail on mobile devices: Here's how to use it

The feature is already rolling out on Android devices, in a phased manner, and will be available on iOS starting August 21. (Image: Google)

Google has added the ability to translate emails into your native language on Gmail. The feature has been rolled out for mobile devices, including iOS and Android, and supports more than 100 languages from different parts of the world.

Also read | Google's 'unknown tracker alert' now rolling out for Android 6.0 and above

The language the emails will be translated to will depend upon the default language users have set in their Gmail account settings. Users can also turn off the feature in the translations menu.

Gmail will automatically detect which emails need to be translated, and will show you banner above the email that you can tap to instantly translate. You can also manually translate mails by clicking on the three-dot menu. Alternatively, you can ignore or dismiss the banner and continue reading the mail in the sent language.

Also read | YouTube disables links in Shorts descriptions to fight spam

The feature is already rolling out on Android, but since its a phased roll out, it might take up to 15 days to show up on your phone. For iOS, the rollout is expected to begin on August 21. It will also be available for Google Workspace users.