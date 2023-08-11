YouTube disables links in Shorts descriptions to fight spam

Starting August 23, creators will get an option to place "prominent" links on their profile pages next to the subscribe button. (Representational Photo)

YouTube is disabling links on descriptions for its short format video feature, Shorts.

The company has been struggling with a spamming problem on the platform, where Shorts video descriptions and comments are full of malicious links that could lead to malware, ransomware or any other kind of scam.

According to TechCrunch, starting on August 31, links that appear in the comments section, the descriptions of Shorts videos and the vertical live feed will no longer be clickable. Google says this is a preventive measure, that makes it harder for bad actors to scam people using malicious links.

The changes will roll out gradually, meaning all of them will not be disabled in one go. YouTube notes that it could be a problem for creators, and says it will introduce new ways for them to include links safely in their content.

Starting August 23, creators will get an option to place "prominent" links on their profile pages next to the subscribe button.

YouTube says creators can use this for multiple links to other websites, profiles, merchandise and other links that are compliant with the platforms guidelines. The platform will introduce a safer way for creators to include links in the descriptions by September.