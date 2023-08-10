YouTube now lets you disable recommendations

The company said it will "make it clear" what features require watch history to be active on your account. (Representational Photo)

Google is making changes to how YouTube recommends videos to its users.

In a blog post, the company said if you turn your YouTube watch history off, and have no prior significant watch history, YouTube will automatically disable video recommendations on your home feed.

This means that you will be greeted with a far simpler home feed where, "you’ll be able to see the search bar and the left-hand guide menu, with no feed of recommended videos thus allowing you to more easily search, browse subscribed channels and explore Topic tabs instead".

Google said that it is rolling the changes out slowly, over the next few months. The company said it will "make it clear" what features require watch history to be active on your account. Users can change their watch history settings anytime here.

You will find the setting in a dedicated YouTube History portion of the settings page which also lets you manage whether you want YouTube to track the videos you watch, or the searches you perform on the platform. You can tweak auto-delete settings too, which by default, deletes your history every three months.