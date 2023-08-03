Google's Search Generative Experience gets richer with more videos, images

Google says it has made improvements to SGE that, "reduces the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half". (Image Courtesy: AP)

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) is being updated to make search results richer with more visual information in the form of videos and images.

A search for "tiniest birds of prey", for instance, will also yield images which, in turn, will help in finding more relevant information.

Over the next week, users will also begin to see videos for reference where it is useful to see something in motion like for a yoga pose or instructions on how to clean marble.

Also read | Google is testing AI-generated YouTube summaries

The search giant said that SGE is being designed as a "jumping-off point for exploring helpful information on the web", with links and sources for search results all included in an AI-generated overview.

Google has also added publish dates along with sources.

Also read | Ex-Google HR official reveals first thing to do after applying for job: 'It’ll make you stand out'

Another problem Google is looking to address is the time it takes for the AI to generate the content. In an individual situation with a chatbot like ChatGPT, it doesn't matter how much time it takes to generate content but in a search environment, where every second counts, companies would like the AI overview to appear as quickly as possible.

Google said it has improved SGE so that it "reduces the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half". The company said it will keep iterating, so that users see "even faster responses over time".

If you want to try out SGE, head to this page and enable it on your Google account.