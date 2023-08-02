Google is testing AI-generated YouTube summaries

For now, the feature appears to be free for all users but this might change once the final version rolls out. (Image: Unsplash)

Google has begun testing AI assisted summaries on YouTube.

The feature will summarise the video in the description box but Google makes it clear that video descriptions and summaries are different.

Google says that while the quick summary will provide users with a brief about the video, they are not intended to replace video descriptions, which are written by YouTube creators.

The summaries will begin to appear on watch and search pages on YouTube but are currently limited to a few videos as part of testing.

As a way to game the platform's algorithms, video creators often write misleading descriptions to get a user to click on the video. This could be a way to solve the problem.

For now, the feature appears to be free for all users but this might change once the final version rolls out. Google could make it part of the YouTube Premium subscription but this is speculation at this point.