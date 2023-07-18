Income tax raid at the home of UP YouTuber who earned Rs 1 crore through videos

Rs 24 lakh were discovered at a YouTuber's house during an income tax raid (Representational image)

The income tax department discovered Rs 24 lakh in cash during a raid at the house of YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the YouTuber named Taslim is under investigation for earning nearly Rs 1 crore through unlawful means – a claim his family denies.

Taslim, who hails from UP's Bareilly, runs a YouTube channel called ‘Trading Hub 3.0’ through which he shares videos related to the share market. The YouTube channel currently has 1 lakh subscribers with 58 videos.

Taslim’s brother, Feroze, claims that he has been running a YouTube channel for almost five years and has paid income tax on the money he has earned.

Feroze says that the YouTuber has paid income tax of Rs 4 lakh on a total income of Rs 1.2 crore through YouTube, according to an NDTV report. “We do not do any wrong work. We run our YouTube channel, from which we earn a good income, this is the truth. This raid is a well-planned conspiracy,” Feroze said.

Taslim’s mother has also denied accusations that the YouTuber earned money through illegal means.

The ‘Trading Hub 3.0’ YouTube channel was started in September 2018 and has collected 45 lakh views in total over the years. Taslim also runs a Hindi channel called Logic_Trading on YouTube which has around 41,000 subscribers. The income tax raid at his home led to the recovery of Rs 24 lakh in cash and some gold.

The income tax department says they found several discrepancies in Taslim's bank accounts.