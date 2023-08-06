MrBeast declares war against T-Series over YouTube subscribers: ‘Doing it for PewDiepie’

T-Series and MrBeast have the most number of subscribers on YouTube. )Image credit: @MrBeast/Twitter)

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as he is better known on the internet, is currently the biggest YouTuber on the planet and in terms of subscribers is second only to India's music company T-Series. On Saturday, MrBeast launched a war against T-Series to become the Youtuber with the maximum number of subscribers in the world.

Sharing the top two rankings on Twitter, MrBreast announced that he was starting the war over numbers for Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie.



I’m doing this for Pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/h8obwAuJKF

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 5, 2023

As of Sunday, the music company had more than 247 million subscribers while the American content creator had over 173 million subscribers.

Although there is a quite large difference in the number of subscribers between the channels, reacting to the feat MrBeast said, PewDiePie was once the most subscribed YouTube Channel and that too ended with the famous tussle between it and T-Series from August 29 2018 to April 29, 2019.

After MrBeast's recent announcement, fans have taken to crunching numbers to calculate when the 25-year-old can overtake T-Series.



We smell a battle incoming As of August 5, 2023...

Current MrBeast daily average: ~+242K subscribers/day.

Current T-Series daily average: ~+66.6K subscribers/day.

Current subscriber gain differential: MrBeast is gaining ~+175.4K more subscribers per day than… https://t.co/Cm8SHdVQVw

— MrBeast Statistics (@MrBeast_Stats) August 5, 2023

Since the feud between T-Series and Pewdiepie lasted several months, many social media users are eager to see the battle between the individual content creator from the US and the Indian Music company unfold.

