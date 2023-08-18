Today in AI: Adobe Express now comes with Firefly AI, Opera adds Aria AI to iOS browser and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Adobe updates Express with Firefly AI

The AI model makes it possible to generate images and text effects.





Adobe has updated its cloud-based design platform, Adobe Express, with the inclusion of Firefly, the company's Generative AI model.



Adobe Express has a free version for users to try out, with optional upgrades to paid individual and enterprise plans.



Opera's iOS web browser now has an AI companion

With the addition of iOS support, Aria is now available across Opera's entire portfolio on Mac, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.





The assistant is based on Opera's proprietary "Composer" architecture and connects with OpenAI's GPT model for results.



The Composer architecture allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models, "and in the future will expand by integrating further capacities such as search and AI services powered by Opera’s key partners".



Microsoft announces a 'special event' for September 21

Given the company's recent history with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it wouldn't be wild to expect more AI-related announcements.

