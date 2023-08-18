Today in AI: Adobe Express now comes with Firefly AI, Opera adds Aria AI to iOS browser and more

Adobe updates Express with Firefly AI
The AI model makes it possible to generate images and text effects.
- Adobe has updated its cloud-based design platform, Adobe Express, with the inclusion of Firefly, the company's Generative AI model.
- Adobe Express has a free version for users to try out, with optional upgrades to paid individual and enterprise plans.
Opera's iOS web browser now has an AI companion
With the addition of iOS support, Aria is now available across Opera's entire portfolio on Mac, Windows, Linux, Android and iOS.
- The assistant is based on Opera's proprietary "Composer" architecture and connects with OpenAI's GPT model for results.
- The Composer architecture allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models, "and in the future will expand by integrating further capacities such as search and AI services powered by Opera’s key partners".
Microsoft announces a 'special event' for September 21
Given the company's recent history with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it wouldn't be wild to expect more AI-related announcements.
- Microsoft has started sending out invites for a 'special event' in New York, scheduled for September 21. The Redmond technology giant hasn't shared any details on the event yet, but this could be the company's big hardware event where they share news on new Surface devices and other gadgets.
- Microsoft has already been testing the AI-based Co-pilot with Windows 11 Insiders in Beta.
