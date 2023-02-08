English
    Tinder announces new features to make dating experience ‘safer’

    Tinder’s new safety features and updates to existing ones aims to help users of the platform have more control on how they interact with others

    Carlsen Martin
    February 08, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

    Tinder has introduced new updates and safety features to help its users have more control on how they interact with others. These features include Incognito, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, and updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’. The safety features are already rolling out globally for members of the dating app.

    New Safety Features

    The Incognito mode takes hiding your profile on Tinder one step further. While members will be able to like and turn down profiles in the app, only those they  have ‘liked’ will be able to view them in their recommendations. This will gives users control over who checks their profile while scrolling.

    Another new feature, Block Profile, will allow members to block profiles they wish to avoid seeing them again. It also adds to the existing Block Contacts and blocking following making a report. The Long Press Reporting will allow users to tap and hold offensive messages, allowing members to report bad behavior directly in the chat experience.