Tinder announces new features to make dating experience ‘safer’

Tinder has introduced new updates and safety features to help its users have more control on how they interact with others. These features include Incognito, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting, and updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’. The safety features are already rolling out globally for members of the dating app.

New Safety Features

The Incognito mode takes hiding your profile on Tinder one step further. While members will be able to like and turn down profiles in the app, only those they have ‘liked’ will be able to view them in their recommendations. This will gives users control over who checks their profile while scrolling.

Another new feature, Block Profile, will allow members to block profiles they wish to avoid seeing them again. It also adds to the existing Block Contacts and blocking following making a report. The Long Press Reporting will allow users to tap and hold offensive messages, allowing members to report bad behavior directly in the chat experience.

Updated Features for Safety

Apart from the three new features, the dating app has also updated its two existing features – ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’. Now, both will include more language that Tinder deems harmful or inappropriate.

Tinder has also partnered with NO MORE, a foundation dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault, to release a series of Healthy Dating Guides.

The guides will provide actionable steps and considerations for every stage of the dating journey from how best to put your true self forward, spotting ‘red flags’ to respecting boundaries.

Tinder also announced Green Flags, a campaign that highlights every touchpoint in the app that has been developed with member safety in mind.