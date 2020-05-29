App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok's rating bounces back after Google removes millions of negative reviews

According to Play Store guidelines, users are not allowed to manipulate the ratings of an app, which is perhaps the main reason why Google has removed millions of negative TikTok ratings.

Carlsen Martin

TikTok’s rating on the Google Play Store has now moved back up to 4.4 stars from 1.4 the previous week. The social media platform was bombarded by Indian users after a controversial video by popular TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui was not taken down. Several campaigns calling for a ban on the app were also trending on Twitter.

TikTok’s 4.4-star rating is a direct result of Google intervention as the search giant removed millions of one-star ratings. It is worth noting that the Play Store’s comment posting guidelines allow the removal of negative reviews and ratings that are part of a mass attack on an app.

A spokesperson told Gadget 360, “Play Store ratings enable users to provide helpful feedback about their experience with apps and content, for the benefit of others to make informed decisions.” According to the spokesperson, the company takes corrective action to remove inappropriate ratings and comments when it deems them as incidents of spam abuse.

Close

According to Play Store guidelines, users are not allowed to manipulate the ratings of an app, which is perhaps the main reason why Google has removed millions of negative TikTok ratings. TikTok’s sharp decline in user ratings was also due to the seamlessly never-ending ‘Youtube vs TikTok’ controversy.

related news

TikTok’s rating on Apple’s App Store has dropped from 3.5 stars to 3.4 stars. The total number of reviews for the video has also grown from 11 lakh to 12 lakh, which means Apple seems to be uninterested in this squabble.

First Published on May 29, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #TikTok #YouTube

