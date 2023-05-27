English
    This week in AI | ChatGPT iOS app now in India, Adobe Photoshop gets Generative AI, Sundar Pichai meets EU officials for AI pact and more

    Your weekly TLDR of all the important artificial intelligence news from the week.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
    (Photo via Unsplash/Getty Images)

    1 (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    ChatGPT: Now available on iOS in India


    The app has now been expanded to 30+ countries including India. The app is compatible with iPhones running iOS 16.1 or later, and is free to use.


    • OpenAI also offers a paid subscription for Rs 1,999 per month. The premium plan, called ChatGPT Plus, offers faster response times, 24x7 access to the bot even during peak hours, and priority access to new features and updates.

    1 (Image: Getty Images)

    Google opens up access to AI search in the US


    Users who signed up for the Search Labs waitlist can get access to the Search Generative Experience, along with Code Tips and Add to Sheets.


    • Called the Search Generative Experience (SGE), users who signed up for the Search Labs waitlist can enable it by tapping on the Labs icon in the Android or iOS app or the Chrome browser on the desktop.

    • Along with SGE, Google is also going to test Code Tips and Add to Sheets. Code Tips can help programmers write code faster and more efficiently by giving them guidelines and examples. It supports languages like C, C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, Python, TypeScript, and more.

    1 Representative Image

    Related stories

    Abode gives Photoshop a generative AI boost


    The San Jose, California-based company said it was the start of a major push to add such AI technologies to its suite of programs aimed at creative professionals.


    • Adobe has been testing the system for about six weeks on a standalone website and on Tuesday said it will add features based on it to Photoshop, perhaps the company's best-known product.

    • One new feature will be called "Generative Fill" and it will allow users to extend an original image that was cropped in too closely with computer-generated content, or add features based on a text description.

    1 (Image: Sundar Pichai speaks at Google's I/O 2023 event)

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets EU officials to set up voluntary AI pact


    The pact will act as a guideline in the interim until EU's proposed AI laws go into effect.


    • Google and the European Commission will collaborate on a voluntary AI pact that will serve as a guideline till the proposed European Artificial Intelligence Act is passed. Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, met EU's industry chief Theirry Breton to discuss the pact.

    • Breton said that Pichai was in agreement that they, "cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline".

    1 (Representational Image)

    TikTok testing AI chatbot 'Tako' in the Philippines


    Initial testing is limited to the Philippines and the company said that it was looking to test "new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture.”


    • As reported by The Verge, Tako can be accessed next to the profile icon in the app, and tapping on it opens up a chat screen that will house all conversations between the user and the bot. Tako will also display suggested prompts to help kickstart the conversation.

    • TikTok makes it clear that Tako "should not be relied upon as advice on medical, legal, financial etc." and also mentions that all conversations with the bot "will be reviewed for safety purposes and to enhance" the user experience.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adobe Photoshop #AI #AI Act #AI chatbot #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #European Union (EU) #Generative AI #Google #Image Editor #OpenAI #Sundar Pichai #TikTok #TikTok Tako AI
    first published: May 27, 2023 06:59 pm