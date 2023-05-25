Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets with EU to set up voluntary AI pact

(Image: AFP)

Google and the European Commission will collaborate on a voluntary AI pact that will serve as a guideline till the proposed European Artificial Intelligence Act is passed.

As reported by Reuters, Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, met with EU's industry chief Theirry Breton to discuss the pact.

Breton said that Pichai was in agreement that they, "cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline".

Breton also urged the EU lawmakers to finalize the proposed AI act before the end of the year.

Pichai also agreed to look into problems being faced by independent Russian media in monetizing their content on YouTube. Commission Vice President Vera Jourova voiced her concerns about the spread of pro-Kremlin war propaganda and disinformation on Google's services.

Margrethe Vestager, EU's Commissioner for Competition, tweeted that the union needed an, "AI Act as soon as possible", in the absence of which the union needed a "voluntary agreement on universal rules for AI now".

The EU will also cooperate with the United States to establish standards for the use of AI till legislation is passed.