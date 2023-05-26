ChatGPT: Now available in iOS in India, supports Apple's voice dictation

OpenAI also offers a paid subscription for Rs 1,999 per month.(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

OpenAI has expanded access to the ChatGPT iOS app to more than 30 countries. Previously, the app was only available in the United States.

The app is an ad-free experience that allows you to interact with the chatbot on the go.

It has a simple interface with a text box at the bottom of the screen where you can input your prompts. It supports Apple's voice dictation, and even includes its own voice recognition system called Whisper, as an alternative.



If you're curious to know, yes, India is on the list, so if you have an iPhone handy, you can try out the app yourself by downloading it on Apple's App Store.

The app is compatible with iPhones running iOS 16.1 or later, and is free to use. OpenAI also offers a paid subscription for Rs 1,999 per month. The premium plan, called ChatGPT Plus, offers faster response times, 24x7 access to the bot even during peak hours, and priority access to new features and updates.