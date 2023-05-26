English
    ChatGPT: Now available in iOS in India, supports Apple's voice dictation

    The app has now been expanded to 30+ countries including India. The app is compatible with iPhones running iOS 16.1 or later, and is free to use.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    The ChatGPT app on iOS is now available in 11 more countries

    OpenAI also offers a paid subscription for Rs 1,999 per month.(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    OpenAI has expanded access to the ChatGPT iOS app to more than 30 countries. Previously, the app was only available in the United States.

    The app is an ad-free experience that allows you to interact with the chatbot on the go.

    It has a simple interface with a text box at the bottom of the screen where you can input your prompts. It supports Apple's voice dictation, and even includes its own voice recognition system called Whisper, as an alternative.


    If you're curious to know, yes, India is on the list, so if you have an iPhone handy, you can try out the app yourself by downloading it on Apple's App Store.

    Also Read | To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s AI regulation advice, India says it has own ideas

    The app is compatible with iPhones running iOS 16.1 or later, and is free to use. OpenAI also offers a paid subscription for Rs 1,999 per month. The premium plan, called ChatGPT Plus, offers faster response times, 24x7 access to the bot even during peak hours, and priority access to new features and updates.

    Tags: #AI #Apple App Store #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Generative AI #iOS #OpenAI
    first published: May 26, 2023 03:23 pm