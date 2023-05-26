Google opens up access to AI search in the US

(Image: Getty Images)

Google has begun opening up access to Generative AI capabilities in Search to users who signed up for the waitlist in the United States.

Called the Search Generative Experience (SGE), users who signed up for the Search Labs waitlist can enable it by tapping on the Labs icon in the Android or iOS app or the Chrome browser on the desktop.

Unveiled at Google I/O 2023, the new AI-based Search experience will provide an integrated snapshot on top of the search results, which will house a quick summary of your search and more links to explore the topic in-depth.

Users can then interact and ask questions or even choose from one of the suggested actions listed to continue exploring the topic. All the information displayed by the AI has source links, so you can check for validity, along with other information such as how the AI selected the pages for user review.

Along with SGE, Google is also going to test Code Tips and Add to Sheets. Code Tips can help programmers write code faster and more efficiently by giving them guidelines and examples. It supports languages like C, C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin, Python, TypeScript, and more.

Add to Sheets allows users to insert AI-based Search results directly into their spreadsheets on Google Sheets.