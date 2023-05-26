TikTok testing AI chatbot 'Tako' in the Philippines

TikTok makes it clear that Tako, "should not be relied upon as advice on medical, legal, financial etc.", and also mentions that all conversations with the bot, "will be reviewed for safety purposes and to enhance" the user experience.(Representational Image)

TikTok, the Chinese social media platform, has begun testing a new AI chatbot called 'Tako'.

Initial testing is limited to the Philippines and the company said that it was looking to test, "new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture.”



1/ We're in the early stages of exploring chatbot tools with a limited test of Tako with select users in the Philippines. Tako is an AI-powered tool to help with search and discovery on TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 25, 2023

As reported by The Verge, Tako can be accessed next to the profile icon in the app, and tapping on it opens up a chat screen that will house all conversations between the user and the bot. Tako will also display suggested prompts to help kickstart the conversation.

Daniel Buchuk from Watchful Technologies, a company that follows trends in Fortune 500 companies, shared his experience of using the new chatbot with The Verge, telling the publication, “If I’m watching food videos and ask for a recipe I’ll get related TikTok videos for the recipe, or if I ask for good art exhibitions in Paris it’ll show videos alongside a list of suggestions in the answer.”

(Image: The Verge/Watchful)

TikTok makes it clear that Tako, "should not be relied upon as advice on medical, legal, financial etc.", and also mentions that all conversations with the bot, "will be reviewed for safety purposes and to enhance" the user experience.