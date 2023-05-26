English
    TikTok testing AI chatbot 'Tako' in the Philippines

    The app is currently in limited testing with a select group of users in the Philippines.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    TikTok is testing an AI chatbot called 'Tako' in the Philippines

    TikTok makes it clear that Tako, "should not be relied upon as advice on medical, legal, financial etc.", and also mentions that all conversations with the bot, "will be reviewed for safety purposes and to enhance" the user experience.(Representational Image)

    TikTok, the Chinese social media platform, has begun testing a new AI chatbot called 'Tako'.


    Initial testing is limited to the Philippines and the company said that it was looking to test, "new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture.”


    As reported by The Verge, Tako can be accessed next to the profile icon in the app, and tapping on it opens up a chat screen that will house all conversations between the user and the bot. Tako will also display suggested prompts to help kickstart the conversation.

    Daniel Buchuk from Watchful Technologies, a company that follows trends in Fortune 500 companies, shared his experience of using the new chatbot with The Verge, telling the publication, “If I’m watching food videos and ask for a recipe I’ll get related TikTok videos for the recipe, or if I ask for good art exhibitions in Paris it’ll show videos alongside a list of suggestions in the answer.”

    (Image: The Verge/Watchful) (Image: The Verge/Watchful)

    TikTok makes it clear that Tako, "should not be relied upon as advice on medical, legal, financial etc.", and also mentions that all conversations with the bot, "will be reviewed for safety purposes and to enhance" the user experience.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 26, 2023 11:40 am