English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Telegram's planned Premium subscription spotted in beta

    The premium subscription gives users access to exclusive emojis and stickers

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Telegram Beta)

    (Image Courtesy: Telegram Beta)

    Telegram appears to be gearing up for the launch of a paid subscription service called Telegram Premium. The folks over at Telegram Beta discovered a range of reactions, emoji's and stickers, that seem to be exclusive to the paid service.

    It appears that free users will not be able to view these exclusive reactions, and will be prompted to sign up if they are sent to their chat windows.

    Also Read: Telegram founder says over 70 million new users joined during Facebook outage

    Currently there is no news as to what the cost of subscription would be, or when the service would launch. Users with access to Telegram's test servers can send each other certain stickers and reactions but that's the extent of what has been discovered.

    Close

    Related stories

    In 2020, Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, told the press that the encrypted messaging service will, "begin to generate revenue," starting in 2021. He said that in order to keep ownership and not sell the company like WhatsApp, Telegram needed, "at least a few hundred million dollars per year."

    Also Read: Telegram booms as Russia's digital landscape shrinks

    He made it clear that, "for most of Telegram's history," Durov, "paid for the expenses of the company," from his personal savings. Durov said that the move will allow them to, "launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users."

    The founder made it clear, that the features currently being offered for free, would remain free.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #encrypted chat #Pavel Durov #Social networking #Telegram #Telegram Premium #WhatsApp
    first published: May 3, 2022 12:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.