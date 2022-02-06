MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Tecno Pova 5G launching in India on February 8: Check expected specifications and price

    The Tecno Pova 5G is priced at NGN 129,000 (Roughly Rs 23,100) in Nigeria, which suggests that the phone will likely fall in India’s sub-20K segment.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

    The Tecno Pova 5G is launching in India on February 8. It will debut as Tecno’s first 5G smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova 5G was previously unveiled in Nigeria back in 2021.

    Tecno recently took to Twitter to confirm a few details about the upcoming Pova 5G.

    Tecno has confirmed that its upcoming Pova 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM that can be further expanded up to 11GB through what the company calls Memory Fusion. The phone will also feature LPDDR5 RAM standards.

    The Tecno Pova 5G is arriving less than a week ahead of Infinix’s Zero 5G, which will also use the Dimensity 900 mobile platform. Furthermore, the Pova 5G will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery. Tecno hasn’t provided other details about the device, but it was already unveiled in Nigeria, giving us a clear picture of the Pova 5G’s specifications.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

    The Tecno Pova 5G is priced at NGN 129,000 (Roughly Rs 23,100) in Nigeria, which suggests that the phone will likely fall in India’s sub-20K segment. The phone also opts for a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor, and an AI lens.

    On the front, the Pova 5G gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The Tenco Pova 5G also comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the 6,000 mAh battery offers 18W fast-charging support. The phone is available in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours in Nigeria.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G smartphones #Infinix #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 03:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.