Tecno Pova 5G launching in India on February 8: Check expected specifications and price

The Tecno Pova 5G is launching in India on February 8. It will debut as Tecno’s first 5G smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova 5G was previously unveiled in Nigeria back in 2021.



Gear yourself to unlock bigger memory and powerful speed with 11GB* RAM with Memory Fusion + LPDDR5 RAM on POVA 5G.

Launching on 8th Feb 2022#UnlockThe5thDimension#TECNO#TECNOMobiles#ComingSoon#PowerOf5thDimensionpic.twitter.com/e3Xdq4s07E — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) February 5, 2022

Tecno recently took to Twitter to confirm a few details about the upcoming Pova 5G.

Tecno has confirmed that its upcoming Pova 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM that can be further expanded up to 11GB through what the company calls Memory Fusion. The phone will also feature LPDDR5 RAM standards.

The Tecno Pova 5G is arriving less than a week ahead of Infinix’s Zero 5G, which will also use the Dimensity 900 mobile platform. Furthermore, the Pova 5G will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery. Tecno hasn’t provided other details about the device, but it was already unveiled in Nigeria, giving us a clear picture of the Pova 5G’s specifications.

Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

The Tecno Pova 5G is priced at NGN 129,000 (Roughly Rs 23,100) in Nigeria, which suggests that the phone will likely fall in India’s sub-20K segment. The phone also opts for a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor, and an AI lens.

On the front, the Pova 5G gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a dual-LED flash. The Tenco Pova 5G also comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the 6,000 mAh battery offers 18W fast-charging support. The phone is available in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours in Nigeria.