Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

T-Hub launches Fintech Accelerator Program with DST and NPCI

The program to bring in scale-up opportunities for fintech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models, announced the launch of the Fintech Accelerator program as well as the NPCI’s txnnxt hub – an innovation lab at the premises of T-Hub.

For this first edition of the program, T-Hub has partnered with DST (Department of Science and Technology) playing a pivotal role in the promotion of science and technology in the country and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) being the umbrella organisation for retail payments system in India.

The Fintech Accelerator program, presented by DST as per its NIDHI (National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations) acceleration scheme, will be executed by T-Hub and NPCI to bring in scale-up opportunities for fintech startups with products and services for the digital payments sector.

The call for applications for the Fintech Accelerator program will start on November 26, 2019 and will close on January 5, 2020. Interested startups, which are emerging in digital payments and allied sectors, can learn about the program offerings and apply at https://t-hub.co/fintech-innovation-accelerator/

T-Hub will help NPCI source the most innovative solutions that could help bring efficiencies to national-level payments platform. To promote innovation amongst the Indian fintech ecosystem, NPCI has launched revolutionary national-level payments platforms such as UPI, IMPS, and RuPay.

Furthermore, NPCI has inaugurated its txnnxt hub at T-Hub to enable startups access the latest technological advancements in the digital payments. Experts from NPCI will organize seminars, workshops, mentoring sessions, and community events with a focus on training startups on product development in the fintech domain.

The Fintech Accelerator program is designed to enhance faster product development and scale-up of fintech startups that would be shortlisted to be part of the cohort.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

