Steam Summer Sale 2020 is Live: Check offers on Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, GTA 5, and more PC games

If you are looking to buy some new PC games to kill time during the lockdown, then there is no better time than the present as Valve has just kicked off its 2020 summer sale on Steam. The sale is bringing big discounts to a number of PC games. The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is already live and will end on July 9 at 10:30 pm (IST).

Title Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Borderlands 3 2,990 1,495 Assassin's Creed Odyssey 2,999 989 Doom Eternal 3,999 1,999 Red Dead Redemption II 3,199 2,559 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 3,999 2,559 Monster Hunter: World 2,497 1,648 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne 2,999 2,249 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 999 499 Metro Exodus - Gold Edition 1,499 599 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 5,487 976 Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition 7,583 2,259 DARK SOULS III Deluxe Edition 4,918 1,229 Outward 2,600 1,040 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain & Ground Zeroes 1,599 399 Fallout 76: Wastelanders 2,499 1,249 Grand Theft Auto V 2,099 1,049

Steam is also offering a Rs 120 discount for purchases of Rs 700 or more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best video games offers during Steam’s summer sale.

Every summer sale on Steam is aimed at offering the right incentives to bring gamers back to the store. Apart from providing the best discounts on games, this year’s Steam sale will give users a chance to browse the platform’s new Point Shop.

