Steam Summer Sale 2020 is Live: Check offers on Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, GTA 5, and more PC games

The sale will end on July 9 at 10:30 pm (IST).
If you are looking to buy some new PC games to kill time during the lockdown, then there is no better time than the present as Valve has just kicked off its 2020 summer sale on Steam. The sale is bringing big discounts to a number of PC games. The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is already live and will end on July 9 at 10:30 pm (IST).Steam is also offering a Rs 120 discount for purchases of Rs 700 or more. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best video games offers during Steam’s summer sale.
|Title
|Original Price (Rs)
|Sale Price (Rs)
|Borderlands 3
|2,990
|1,495
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey
|2,999
|989
|Doom Eternal
|3,999
|1,999
|Red Dead Redemption II
|3,199
|2,559
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|3,999
|2,559
|Monster Hunter: World
|2,497
|1,648
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|2,999
|2,249
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|999
|499
|Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
|1,499
|599
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|5,487
|976
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Platinum Edition
7,583
|2,259
|DARK SOULS III Deluxe Edition
4,918
|1,229
|Outward
|2,600
|1,040
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain & Ground Zeroes
|1,599
|399
|Fallout 76: Wastelanders
|2,499
|1,249
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2,099
|1,049
Every summer sale on Steam is aimed at offering the right incentives to bring gamers back to the store. Apart from providing the best discounts on games, this year’s Steam sale will give users a chance to browse the platform’s new Point Shop.The Point Shop gives users extra incentives to make Steam purchases. For every dollar you pay on Steam, you receive 100 points. The Point Shop is the place to redeem those points for animated profile backgrounds, chat effects, non-tradable stickers, and more items based on popular games. Steam is offering one free sticker for each day of the sale that can be used in chats with friends on Steam. You can check out all the deals during Steam's 2020 summer sale here.
