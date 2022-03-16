English
    Spotify is now the main sponsor of FC Barcelona, logo to feature on club's kits

    Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium will also be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou”.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

    Music streaming giant Spotify has announced a four-year partnership with Football Club Barcelona, which will commence later this year in July. The deal will make Spotify the main sponsor of the football giant, replacing Rakuten, the Japanese e-commerce company.

    As part of the deal, Spotify will put its logo on the Barcelona men’s and women’s team jerseys and training kits. Additionally, Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium will also be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou”. Additionally, Spotify will use the partnership to shine a spotlight on artists from all over the world.

    In its release, Spotify noted that the deal would “bring the worlds of music and football together, giving a global stage to players and artists at Spotify Camp Nou.” The partnership plans are subject to the ratification of the Barcelona Members Assembly, which will take place in early April.

    As of now, there is no confirmation about how much the sponsorship deal is worth, but it is suggested that the club could earn up to EUR 300 million over the course of four years. Barcelona president Joan Laporta called the agreement with Spotify a "pioneering" partnership with a "world-renowned organisation".

    Laporta added; “It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started.” Barcelona’s sponsorship deal with Rakuten ended in 2021 and the club has since been looking for a new sponsorship deal to ease the club's debts of more than a billion euros.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Barcelona FC #Joan Laporta #Rakuten #Spotify
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 05:53 pm
