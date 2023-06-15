English
    Sony tests cloud streaming for PS Plus Premium members

    Sony said the service was in the early stages of testing and they will share a launch window closer to release.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    The company said that it will add more games to the library going forward (Image: Sony)

    Sony is testing cloud streaming of select PlayStation 5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. For now, you need to own a PlayStation 5 to test the service out.

    If you are a member, you will get the option to try out PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus catalogue and supported digital titles that you own.

    Sony is looking at the service as a complementary experience. For example - if you are waiting for a game to download or want to save some space on your hard drive, you can elect to stream through the service.

    The company said that it will add more games to the library going forward, in addition to "PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream".

    As for a full release, Sony says it's in the "early stages" of testing and will "share more details" whenÂ they are ready, "including a launch time frame".

    They also announced new games being added to the catalogue including Far Cry 6, Soulstice, Tacoma, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more.

