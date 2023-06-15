Sony tests cloud streaming for PS Plus Premium members

The company said that it will add more games to the library going forward (Image: Sony)

Sony is testing cloud streaming of select PlayStation 5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. For now, you need to own a PlayStation 5 to test the service out.

If you are a member, you will get the option to try out PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus catalogue and supported digital titles that you own.

Also read |Â PlayStation Showcase 2023: Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal and 4 more announcements you canâ€™t miss

Sony is looking at the service as a complementary experience. For example - if you are waiting for a game to download or want to save some space on your hard drive, you can elect to stream through the service.

The company said that it will add more games to the library going forward, in addition to "PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream".

Also read |Â Sony's Project Q is a handheld that streams PlayStation 5 games

As for a full release, Sony says it's in the "early stages" of testing and will "share more details" whenÂ they are ready, "including a launch time frame".

They also announced new games being added to the catalogue including Far Cry 6, Soulstice, Tacoma, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more.