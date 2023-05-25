Sony's Project Q is a handheld that streams PlayStation 5 games

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

Sony has confirmed that it is working on a handheld gaming device that will let you stream PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi.

The device titled 'Project Q' internally looks like an enlarged version of the company's DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 and will launch later this year.

Also Read | Sony says independent player status paying off in streaming war

The handheld will have an 8-inch display and requires the games you want streamed to be installed on the PlayStation 5. There will also be no VR support.

Rather than playing games natively like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, Project Q will instead serve as a companion to the PS5 and will only support streaming over Wi-Fi, which means you won't be able to play games while away from home.

There is no support for cloud gaming either but that could change in the future. Sony says that the device can stream up to 1080p 60fps video quality. While details on the actual hardware are scarce, Sony has said it will reveal more, closer to launch.

Also Read | ZEE-Sony merger could face another big test

Personally, this is rather disappointing considering we already have handhelds that can play games natively while on the move. The absence of cellular connection support is alarming as well.

Sony will have to price this competitively to stand a chance and for it to make sense as an accessory for the PlayStation 5.