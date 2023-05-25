PlayStation Showcase 2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal and 4 more announcements you can’t miss

Still from gameplay of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, slated for release later this year. (Image: Screen grab via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

It’s been a while since we had a delicious line-up from Sony, served on a platter - and the PlayStation Showcase on May 24, 2023, was definitely one that was much awaited by gamers worldwide. While predictions and rumours made the air heavy, here are five of the biggest confirmed announcements that made the most noise during the showcase.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay

Spidey fans finally got a glimpse of the gameplay for Insomniac’s next big entry - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The extended gameplay footage shows the ability for a player to take control of Peter Parker as well as Miles Morales at different segments of the game while also bringing a new set of mechanics for gamers to experiment with. Check out the gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below. The release is set for Fall 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay

While we’re on the subject of much awaited gameplay footage, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage from Ubisoft also dropped a surprise for viewers. While the last three games experimented heavily, deviating from what Assassin’s Creed used to be at inception, this entrant promises to go back to its roots. Assassin’s Creed Mirage showcased its purposeful parkour mechanics and combat set in Baghdad. The game arrives on October 12, 2023.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Remake

Metal Gear Solid is a name that isn’t dropped lightly in the gaming world. With its origins having some of the most innovative gameplay mechanics as well as a narrative structure that defied tradition, Konami is bringing back the iconic game in a new avatar. The trailer closed with an announcement of the first three Metal Gear games being remastered as well for the PlayStation 5. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Alan Wake 2 Gameplay

Remedy Entertainment’s 2010 thriller smash hit Alan Wake received a remaster two years ago with an overhaul in visuals and improvements in gameplay mechanics. The game now gets a sequel which was confirmed by the developers as well as the cast and Sony shared a preview of its gripping, dark gameplay. If you’re one for off-beat, dark narratives, Alan Wake 2 arrives as a digital release on October 17, 2023.

PlayStation Accessories

Sony isn’t stopping with just its PlayStation VR 2 or its handheld controllers for mobile phones. It also gave a glimpse into Project Q – a device that lets you stream games from your PlayStation 5 directly onto a handheld screen, wherever you are. Project Q also brings with it all the features of a DualSense controller. Adding to the on-the-go experience, Sony also revealed its very own PlayStation ear buds – wireless earphones with next-generation sound that lets you carry the PlayStation experience wherever you go. More details on specifications and release are yet to arrive.

The complete PlayStation showcase had many indie games as well as sequels to near-forgotten titles showcased during the course of its hour-long presentation. We’re hoping for more news on some of these titles as we approach the Summer Games Fest and many more showcases to come.

In case you want to catch the entire PlayStation Showcase of 30+ announcements, you can check out the link below.