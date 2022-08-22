English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sony HT-S400 soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched in India for Rs 21,990

    The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with Dolby Digital and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

    Sony has officially unveiled a new mid-tier soundbar in India. The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology.

    The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is priced at Rs 21,990 in India. The new HT-S400 home theatre system is available for purchase across all Sony Centers, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores across India.

    The HT-S400 soundbar with the woofer offers a total sound output of 330W. The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm. Additionally, the separated notch edge on the X-Balanced speaker unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality.

    The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. The HT-S400 also supports S-Force PRO Front Surround technology and Dolby Digital to offer an immersive surround sound experience.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sony-developed recycled plastic is used in the subwoofer rear panel of the HT-S400. The soundbar also supports voice control through the remote control. The HT-S400 home theatre system also features effortless Bravia integration.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Sony #soundbar
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 06:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.