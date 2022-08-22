Sony HT-S400 soundbar with wireless subwoofer launched in India for Rs 21,990

Sony has officially unveiled a new mid-tier soundbar in India. The Sony HT-S400 soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer and S-Force PRO Front Surround technology.The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is priced at Rs 21,990 in India. The new HT-S400 home theatre system is available for purchase across all Sony Centers, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal, and major electronic stores across India.
Bring home the all-new Sony HT-S400 soundbar, the 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that creates cinematic style surround sound right in your home.
Shop now: https://t.co/JFPMiH1hUw pic.twitter.com/288AlJIObW
— Sony India (@sony_india) August 22, 2022
The HT-S400 soundbar with the woofer offers a total sound output of 330W. The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm. Additionally, the separated notch edge on the X-Balanced speaker unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality.
The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. The HT-S400 also supports S-Force PRO Front Surround technology and Dolby Digital to offer an immersive surround sound experience.