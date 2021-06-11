MARKET NEWS

Sony BRAVIA X90J 55-inch UHD TV launched in India with HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Support

The Sony BRAVIA X90J debuts as the world’s first “cognitive intelligence TV series”.

Carlsen Martin
June 11, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST

Sony has officially unveiled a new TV range under its BRAVIA series in India. The Sony BRAVIA X90J debuts as the world’s first “cognitive intelligence TV series”. The TV is only available in a single 55-inch variant, although Sony has confirmed that it will be launching a 65-inch and 75-inch model in India soon.

Sony  BRAVIA X90J Price in India 

The Sony KD-55X90J TV is priced at 1,39,990 in India. However, you can also get it for Rs 1,32,990 from the Sony Center or Croma.

Sony BRAVIA KD-55X90J TV Specifications and Features

The Sony BRAVIA KD-55X90J is a 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV that uses Sony’s Triluminos technology, which is similar to quantum dot technology. This suggests that Sony’s new 55-inch 4K TV will go up against the entry-level QLED and OLED TVs from Samsung and LG.

Sony’s latest 4K BRAVIA TV supports HDR with the HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision formats. The TV features HDMI 2.1 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz at UHD resolution. It also boasts a low-latency mode, a variable refresh rate, and full-array local dimming. The TV packs 20W speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio.

Sony is touting the new BRAVIA X90J as the world’s first “cognitive intelligence TV series”, saying that it thinks like a human brain. The TVs have Cognitive Processor XR which delivers intelligence that reflects human cognitive characteristics, detecting the viewer’s focal points, and cross-analyzes numerous image quality elements to produce a picture that Sony claims is more natural and closer to human memory.

Sony’s new 4K UHD LED TV will run on the Google TV user interface, which succeeds Android TV UI. You will also have access to Amazon Alex and Google Assistant voice assistance as well as built-in Google Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
