    Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series Launched in India with Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

    The Sony Bravia X80K TVs also supports HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

    The Sony Bravia X80K series has officially been unveiled in India. The Sony Bravia X80K smart TV series arrives with Google TV and runs on the X1 4K HDR picture processor. The Bravia X80K comes in multiple screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

    The pricing for the Sony Bravia X80K TV series in India is yet to be revealed, although Sony did confirm that the 55-inch model would cost Rs 94,990.  All models will be available across Sony Centers, e-commerce platforms, and other major electronic stores.

    The Bravia X80K series features Sony’s proprietary Triluminos Pro display that is said to detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural in detail. The Bravia X80K runs Google TV and is powered by the Sony 4K HDR processor X1. The X80K comes with ambient optimisation technology with a light sensor that automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions

    The TVs also support HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Sony’s new TV series also comes with dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. The new Bravia X80K lineup features Dolby Vision and HDR.

    The Google TV voice search is powered by Google Assistant and works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. You can also use the voice search hands-free without the smart remote. The new Bravia X80K series also boasts a minimalist design with narrow bezels and a versatile 2-way stand.



    Tags: #Sony #Sony Bravia #Sony TV
    first published: May 21, 2022 01:16 pm
