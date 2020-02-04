Software glitch led strangers to receive Google users' videos: Report

Google has reached out to some of its Google Photos users to inform them of a bug that has resulted in personal videos being emailed to strangers. The flaw affected users of Google’s Takeout service, which allows you to export your data from apps like Gmail and YouTube to a downloadable archive file.

The technical issues affected users between November 21 and November 25.

As a result of this security flaw, downloaded archives might not have been completed while private videos might have been sent to emails of strangers.