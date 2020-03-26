App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slack sets daily user record as millions of users work from home amidst coronavirus pandemic

The business focused-communication platform passed 12.5 million simultaneous users on March 25.

Carlsen Martin

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people worldwide to skip their daily routines and work from home. And Microsoft Teams isn’t the only business-centred communication app that has seen a surge in users. Slack recently reported that it hit new user records for simultaneously connected users.

The Verge reported that Slack saw its concurrent users surpass 10 million on March 10, jumping to 10.5 million six days later. However, the business focused-communication platform passed 12.5 million simultaneous users on March 25. According to the report, Slack is only reporting simultaneously connected users and not total daily users.

In October last year, Slack reported 12 million active daily users, but the company hasn’t revealed its total number of users since then. Microsoft Teams has also soared in the past year, reaching 44 million daily active users earlier this month. Last week, Slack saw its biggest redesign yet to make things simpler for users.

Close

In an interview with the Verge, Slack Vice President of Design, Ethan Eismann, explained; “This is the largest redesign in Slack’s history. We’ve taken a lot of the historical features and reorganized them in a way that makes them much more apparent in the right way and simple to use. That was very much the goal of this process.”

related news

During the coronavirus pandemic, employers and employees have turned to remote working. India is currently facing a three-week lockdown, which could increase when the country steps up its COVID-19 testing efforts. This makes business communication apps an integral part of keeping companies functional amidst the crisis.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Microsoft #Slack

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.