Slack sets daily user record as millions of users work from home amidst coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people worldwide to skip their daily routines and work from home. And Microsoft Teams isn’t the only business-centred communication app that has seen a surge in users. Slack recently reported that it hit new user records for simultaneously connected users.

The Verge reported that Slack saw its concurrent users surpass 10 million on March 10, jumping to 10.5 million six days later. However, the business focused-communication platform passed 12.5 million simultaneous users on March 25. According to the report, Slack is only reporting simultaneously connected users and not total daily users.

In October last year, Slack reported 12 million active daily users, but the company hasn’t revealed its total number of users since then. Microsoft Teams has also soared in the past year, reaching 44 million daily active users earlier this month. Last week, Slack saw its biggest redesign yet to make things simpler for users.

In an interview with the Verge, Slack Vice President of Design, Ethan Eismann, explained; “This is the largest redesign in Slack’s history. We’ve taken a lot of the historical features and reorganized them in a way that makes them much more apparent in the right way and simple to use. That was very much the goal of this process.”