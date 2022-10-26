English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Shutterstock and OpenAI partner to sell AI-generated images

    The partnership will mean direct integration of text-to-image model DALL-E 2

    Moneycontrol News
    October 26, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    (Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

    Shutterstock, the company that provides stock photography, footage, music and editing tools, has announced that it has extended its partnership with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research laboratory, and will soon be integrating the text-to-image AI model DALL-E 2 directly into Shutterstock.

    This will allow users the ability to generate images based on the criteria they type. Shutterstock will also launch a fund that will, "compensate artists for their contributions, and focusing its R&D machine on gathering and publishing insights related to AI-generated content."

    Speaking on the partnership, Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy said that, "the mediums to express creativity are constantly evolving and expanding" and the company will ensure, "that the generative technology that drives innovation is grounded in ethical practices."

    Shutterstock and OpenAI began their partnership in 2021, and Shutterstock sold images and metadata to the AI research lab that "critical to the training of DALL-E."

    "The data we licensed from Shutterstock was critical to the training of DALL-E,” said Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO. “We’re excited for Shutterstock to offer DALL-E images to its customers as one of the first deployments through our API, and we look forward to future collaborations as artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of artists’ creative workflows.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Shutterstock has also vowed to pay artists, in exchange for their works being used to generate AI models. Speaking on ownership of AI-generated art, a Shutterstock spokesperson told The Verge that there were still a "lot of questions and uncertainty around this new technology, specifically when it comes to the concept of ownership" but since, "AI content generation models leverage the IP of many artists and their content, AI-generated content ownership cannot be assigned to an individual and must instead compensate the many artists who were involved in the creation of each new piece of content.”
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI generated images #AI lab #DALL-E 2 #OpenAI #Shutterstock
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.