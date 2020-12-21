MARKET NEWS

Shift focus? After nearly 70 years, Nikon is shifting its camera production from Japan to Thailand

The camera production for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 was already moved. It is likely that the production of the D6 will also be moved by the end of next year.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 04:00 PM IST
Source: Unsplash

After nearly 70 years of producing camera bodies in Japan, camera-maker Nikon has decided to cease production in Japan. It will now be moving its production to Thailand.

"At last, Nikon will end the domestic production of camera bodies that has continued for more than 70 years. Until now, body manufacturing has been carried out at “Sendai Nikon” in Miyagi Prefecture and “Nikon Thailand (NTC)” in Thailand, but in order to reduce costs, it will be concentrated at the Thai factory," Asahi reported per an India Today report.

The report also quoted Asahi as saying that the camera production for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 was already moved. It is likely that the production of the D6 will also be moved by the end of next year. 

"Production of the mirrorless cameras Z 7 and Z 6 was completed at the end of September, and preparations for the transfer of production to Thailand have begun in October. Production of the D6 digital SLR will also be transferred to Thailand by the end of 2021," it said.

Asahi's reports also said that until recently the body production for cameras would be carried out in “Sendai Nikon” in Miyagi Prefecture and “Nikon Thailand (NTC)” in Thailand.

However, now to reduce costs production will now be concentrated in Thailand.

The Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, will continue to play a significant role in future camera production, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #camera #Nikon
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:59 pm

