Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung will introduce One UI 2.0 with Android Q update; while One UI 2.1 will come with Galaxy S11

The new One UI 2.0 update will bring several improvements to Digital Wellbeing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One UI has undoubtedly been Samsung’s most significant software overhauls and is easily one of the best custom Android skins put out by the South Korean smartphone maker. One UI introduced several intuitive new features on One UI like a system-wide dark mode and a redesigned UI that emphasises one-handed use.

SamMobile recently reported Samsung is working on One UI 2.0, which will be based on the upcoming Android Q for Galaxy handsets. The new One UI 2.0 update will bring several improvements to Digital Wellbeing that were showcased at its developer conference this year.

According to SamMobile, the new improvements will include the Focus Mode, which allows users to silence apps they find distracting by enabling the feature. Several other Android Q features could also be integrated into Samsung’s One UI 2.0 update as well. Other features like Live Captions might only be available on flagship Galaxy devices.

One UI 1.1 also brought Bixby Routines on Galaxy S10 smartphones. Bixby is yet to make its way on 2018 Galaxy S and Note flagship handsets. The new features coming with One UI 2.0 could also debut at Galaxy Note 10 – releasing early August – exclusive before making its way to other handsets.

The report by SamMobile doesn’t shed any light on the release date of the upcoming Android Q update for Samsung devices. In terms of universal roll-outs, Samsung was relatively quick in bringing Android 9 Pie to its Galaxy ranges; hopefully, the smartphone maker will show similar enthusiasm when Android Q comes out.

The report also claims that the Galaxy S11 will be the first smartphone to feature the latest One UI 2.1 update based on Android Q. The Galaxy S11 is expected to launch early next year.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Samsung #Technology

