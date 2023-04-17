Samsung launches the M14 5G in India: Check here for price, specifications

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M14 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 SoC and has a 6000 mAh battery.

Pricing and availability

The Android smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 14,990.

The smartphone comes in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver color variants, and will be available at authorized Samsung retailers, Samsung's official online store, and Amazon India from April 21, 2023.

Specifications

The smartphone runs Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5 interface on top and runs on an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC, which can be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 6.6-inch display with full HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch on the top of the display that houses the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Samsung touts the Voice Focus feature of the phone, which helps reduce background noise during phone calls. The rest of the specifications include support for 5G bands in India, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS connectivity support.