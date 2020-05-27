Samsung launches new 8GB Galaxy A51 variant in India for Rs 27,999

The Samsung Galaxy A51 arrived in India late in January. However, the South Korean tech giant only released the Galaxy A51 model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in India. Now, Samsung has officially announced a second version of the Galaxy A51.

The new Galaxy A51 variant will be priced at Rs 27,999 and offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The entry-level (6GB/128GB) Galaxy A51 model is priced at Rs 25,250. The Galaxy A51 is arguably one of the most popular smartphones in the world. It was the best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2020.

However, India’s GST hike may have put the Galaxy A51 in an uncomfortable spot, close to some of the country’s best flagship killers. The new 8GB/128GB variant of Galaxy A51 arrives in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue colour options.

The new Galaxy A51 model will be available on e-retail websites, Samsung’s official website and offline retail outlets.

Galaxy A51 Specifications

The Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exnyos 9611 SoC, which according to AnTuTu is comparable to the Snapdragon 665 chip. The Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The A51 features a headphone jack and in-display fingerprint reader. In terms of build quality, the Galaxy A51 boasts a plastic back and frame with Gorilla Glass on the front.

The device sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixel) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The hole-punch cutout on the screen houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the Galaxy A51 opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel, f/2.0 primary shooter at the helm. The main camera is assisted by a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and 5-megapixel depth sensor.



