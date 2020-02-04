Samsung Galaxy A51 review: This mid-range phone dazzles with its display and cameras

Samsung launched its latest addition to the A Line, the Galaxy A51 last week.One of its highly anticipated budget handsets of the year, Samsung is projecting the Galaxy A51 as the smartphone for millennials and for Gen Z with its unique innovations.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 takes the baton from the Galaxy A50, its successful predecessor launched in 2019. The A51 carries on the A50's tradition of being the first phone to introduce new features to the budget lineup.

While the Galaxy A50 last year brought the optical fingerprint sensor to budget phones, the Galaxy A51 introduces the macro camera to Samsung's smartphones.

Design

The most notable aspects about the A51 are its bright display and the quad cameras it features on the back. The feel is plastic, which isn't too surprising for a mid-range device, but the back of the phone is adorned by a prism-like crisscross pattern which looks appealing with iridescent colours.

The subtle curve at the back allow for a comfortable grip during prolonged use.

On the left side, we find a SIM and microSD card tray while the right side houses the power button and volume rocker.

The bottom of the phone features a USB Type-C port and the very welcome 3.5mm headphone jack. The speaker grille is also at the bottom right corner. The only issue I faced with this was to get used to of not accidentally covering the speaker with my fingers while talking or consuming video content in a landscape mode.

Display

It is a delight to view on content on the massive 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, Infinity-O display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Infact, the A51 is the first in Galaxy A series to sport the signature an Infinity-O display.

It is marginally bigger than the Galaxy A50's 6.4-inch panel. The bezels are a bit slimmer than its predecessor. It also has a flat panel that does feel like a refreshing experience, especially if you have been using the curved display for a long time.

The earpiece is also hidden inside the frame in attempts to maximise this screen-to-body ratio which is super impressive. It does have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and some other cool features from the flagship devices, like Samsung Pay, Bixby, and Link to Windows.

Cameras

Two cameras in a phone is such a thing of the past. The galaxy A51 boasts of four cameras at the back and one selfie camera.

You get an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back wherein, the primary rear camera has a 48-megapixel lens which is next to a 5-megapixel macro lens that allows users to take close up shots which is a first for a Samsung smartphone.

It also has 12-megapixel wide-angle lens is useful for getting shots in where one can’t move back further and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing for clicking shots in "Live Focus" mode.

Performance

Under the hood, it is powered by advanced Octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster, so it performs well with graphically intensive games too and performs well with multitasking and day-to-day tasks.

The phone also cheers the Android 10 goodness. Samsung wants every phone launched in 2020 (flagship or otherwise), running the latest and greatest version of OneUI, out-of-the-box. A change which Samsung users have been longing over the years.

Battery

Fueling the entire package is a 4,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port and supports 15W fast charging and will sure the phone will last you long even with a video playback.

Price

The Galaxy A51 will be available in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colours. The version that Samsung has launched in India currently comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable upto 512GB using a MicroSD card. This is extremely welcome in the mid-range segment and is the largest we've seen for internal storage capacity as a starting point. The phone will set you back by Rs. 23,999.

Verdict

The Galaxy A51 is surely an upgrade over the Galaxy A50s from last year, it wins over for its gorgeous display, stellar battery and pretty decent cameras but faces a very stiff competition in the sub-25K price range.