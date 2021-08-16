Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India announced

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India has been announced. The new Samsung foldable phone was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 India price and availability details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 India price starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-end 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,57,999. The Samsung foldable smartphone comes in two colours - Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G price in India

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs 84,999. It comes with 8GB + 128GB storage. There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 88,999. The phone comes in two colours - Phantom Black and Cream.

Launch offers and availability details

Both foldable phones go on sale starting September 10. Meanwhile, customers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 starting August 24 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

As part of introductory offers, those who pre-book the devices will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards. In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x foldable display. It has a resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels on the inside when unfolded. On the outside, Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 24.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2,260 pixels. Both displays are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the highlight features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its under-display camera. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s first phone to feature the under-screen camera tech. It has a 4MP f/1.8 sensor under the foldable display, which does not have any cutouts or notch. You can click here to check the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a tiny hole punch cutout for the 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The display has a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a dual-tone finish on the back. It also has a larger 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.