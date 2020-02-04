Geekbench listing reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event a week away, leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z flip phone are flooding headlines.

The most recent hint is in the form of a spec sheet reveal after Samsung’s second foldable smartphone was spotted on Geekbench. A cross-platform processor benchmark, Geekbench separates and scores single-core and multi-core performance.

The Geekbench listing, first spotted by Gizchina, revealed a single-core score of 725 points and a multi-core score of 2610 points. The score of the Galaxy Z Flip suggests that it will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The listing also confirms that the device will pack 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10. However, we cannot confirm if the score was recorded with an engineering sample or commercially ready unit.

If the listing is accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip will offer a flagship experience as compared to its rival, the Moto Razr.

The integration of a flagship chipset will also make the Galaxy Fold a better option for consumers who do not want to pay the steep Razr ($1500) price for mid-range smartphone experience.

While the listing does not provide much information about the Galaxy Z Flip, the phone was previously revealed in a leaked video, which offered several details about the smartphone’s cameras, design, and display.