Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Earlier in June, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. However, the company only unveiled the LTE version of the tablet in the country. Now, the tech giant has also made the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model is available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 41,999. The Wi-Fi model is available in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green. The LTE version is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model is also available at Rs 50,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-F shares the same specs as its LTE counterpart. You get a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the 64GB of storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (Up to 1TB). The tablet runs on Android 11 based on One UI 3.1.

The Tab S7 FE packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W charging support. However, Samsung only bundles a 15W adapter in the box, which means you will have to pay extra for a 45W adapter. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display.

The tablet also features a single 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model also comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos.