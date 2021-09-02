MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model is available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 41,999.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

Earlier in June, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. However, the company only unveiled the LTE version of the tablet in the country. Now, the tech giant has also made the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Price in India 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model is available in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 41,999. The Wi-Fi model is available in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green. The LTE version is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model is also available at Rs 50,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-F shares the same specs as its LTE counterpart. You get a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the 64GB of storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (Up to 1TB). The tablet runs on Android 11 based on One UI 3.1.

Close

Related stories

The Tab S7 FE packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W charging support. However, Samsung only bundles a 15W adapter in the box, which means you will have to pay extra for a 45W adapter. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display.

The tablet also features a single 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera for video calls. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model also comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #Tablets
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.