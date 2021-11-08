MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date leaked; Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event rumoured for January 4

It was previously reported that the Galaxy S21 FE launch could be hosted during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which is scheduled to kick off on January 5, 2022

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
File image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date has leaked. According to tipster Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra successor will launch on February 8 worldwide. The tipster has also leaked the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date.

Starting with the Fan Edition model, Prosser claims that Samsung will host an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S21 FE launch on January 4. It will be available on sale in select markets starting January 11. It was previously reported that the Galaxy S21 FE launch could be hosted during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which is scheduled to kick off on January 5, 2022. Samsung is yet to confirm any details regarding the same. It is, therefore, best advised to take the leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date with a pinch of salt.

Another piece of information shared by Prosser is around the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date. The tipster claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will be hosted on February 8. Pre-orders will kick off on the same date, whereas it will go on sale starting February 18.

Samsung is expected to launch three new smartphones, namely the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The same tipster had recently leaked the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra live images, which revealed the inclusion of the S Pen with a slot at the bottom edge, next to the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The phone also has a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. Samsung is rumoured to launch the device with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display featuring support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus will have display sizes of 6.1-inches and 6.5-inches. Both with support for up to 120Hz refresh rates.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to sport a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom.

We can expect the flagship device to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 898/ Exynos 2200 SoC under the hood. Samsung is also said to offer a 45W fast charging support for the Ultra model this year, which will be an upgrade over the 25W charging support on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 #smartphones #Technology
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:45 am

