Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch at Consumer Electronics Show 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch timeline has leaked again. The affordable flagship from Samsung’s S21 series was previously rumoured to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latest rumour claims that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which is scheduled to kick off on January 5, 2022.

Samsung has not yet officially announced the Galaxy S21 FE launch date. A report from SamMobile, however, claims that the affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series flagship will debut at the annual consumer electronics event in January 2022. CES is typically a stage for companies to unveil their concept devices which are unlikely to get a launch but showcase a company's vision for a particular product. With regards to the Galaxy S21 FE launch at CES, the report states that Samsung might decide to do so as it will not get much competition at the forum.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

There are few details about the device’s camera setup, but it will likely retain the S21’s triple-camera setup with a lower resolution telephoto shooter. On the front, the S21 FE is expected to come with a 10 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.