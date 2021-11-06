MARKET NEWS

The first photos of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked

The phone's edges are curved while maintaining a Note-like boxy look. There is also a dedicated slot for the S-Pen

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
The new Galaxy has a curved edge design with an S-Pen slot built into the device

A few days after Samsung's S22 Ultra’s design renders were leaked, we now have the first photos of the next Galaxy S-series flagship phone, courtesy Front Page Tech.

The initial renders, leaked in September, showed a mixing of elements from the Note series with the traditional curves of the S-series.

The photos reveal that the edges of the phone are curved while maintaining a Note-like boxy look. There is also a dedicated slot for the S-Pen this time.

On the back is a quad camera array with a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, 10-megapixel 3X telephoto and 10-megapixel 10X telephoto sensor.

As per previous leaks, the phone is expected to have a 6.8-inch display with support for 120Hz. There is also a hole-punch front-facing camera and a speaker grill next to the USB Type-C charging port.

Close

According to the leaks, the S22 line will feature three phones— Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The standard Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus will have display sizes of 6.1-inches and 6.5-inches. Both with support for up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Samsung has been riding high with impressive sales numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

As per reports, nearly sixty percent of buyers in the Indian market opted for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 despite the hefty price tag. In fact, Samsung is set to surpass the sales revenue of the Note series in India with the two foldable phones.
Tags: #Galaxy S22 Ultra #Samsung
first published: Nov 6, 2021 03:59 pm

