Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India drops by nearly Rs 20,000 during Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India at launch was set at Rs 1,05,999. The Samsung smartphone is available in two storage configurations with 12GB and 16GB of RAM. Within a month of its availability, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra India price has dropped temporarily during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.

As part of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India drops to Rs 81,999. The price drop is temporary and will be valid until February 25. Notably, the price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra on Amazon is the same as the Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The Samsung India website shows the price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999 at the time of writing this.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved display. Like the other two models, it comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support.

It has a quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The Ultra model also comes with laser autofocus and LED flash. For selfies, the Galaxy S21 Ultra camera at the front packs a 40MP f/2.2 wide sensor.

Under the hood lies a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), the Galaxy S21 Ultra lacks a dedicated slot for S Pen.

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

The device comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.