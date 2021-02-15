Samsung Galaxy S21+ First Impressions and Hands-On Review

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21+ in India. The Galaxy S21+ price starts at Rs 81,999 and sits between the standard S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) . While we work on our Samsung Galaxy S21+ review, here are our first impressions of the device. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Galaxy S21+ is quite similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra in terms of design. It has a glass back with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection against scratches and accidental drops. The rear panel has a matte finish across the three colour options - Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and our Galaxy S21+ review unit in Phantom Silver. I personally love the Phantom Black but this Phantom Silver looks equally good. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The camera module blends into the right edge of the aluminium frame where you can find the power and volume keys. The overall design is quite elegant and gives the Galaxy S21+ a premium look. Inside the camera module is a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with up to 30x zoom. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The camera app on the Galaxy S21+ is quite simple and user-friendly. Below the viewfinder are various modes like Photo, Video, Night, Single Take, etc. There is also a "More" tab which is home to other camera features like Portrait, Super Slow-Mo, Director's View, etc. You can long-press and move any of these options to the main camera app screen. Above the viewfinder are various camera settings like Flash, Timer, etc. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ camera looks solid on paper and performs quite well in real-world as well. We are still testing the camera for the full review. Meanwhile, here is a sample image shot using the Galaxy S21+. What we have seen so far is an excellent dynamic range. Colours are close to the real world and the camera algorithm does not oversaturate the image. Our Samsung Galaxy S21+ review will include more samples detailing the camera performance of the device.

At the front is a 10MP front camera inside the Infinity-O panel. The camera clicks detailed, sharp selfies. The camera app asks if you want natural or bright selfies at the beginning. We opted for the "Natural" option. The skin tone was fairly accurate. We had to disable the beauty filters to get a less-smoothened image. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Upfront is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen is flat and has less narrow bezels on the sides. It is more than bright for most use cases, even in direct sunlight. We did not face any issue while working on our Samsung Galaxy S21+ review. Colours are well saturated and you can fiddle in the display settings to switch to a more "Natural" mode.

The display settings also offer an option to switch between 60hz and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Galaxy S21, the Plus model can switch between 48Hz and 120Hz depending on the task on the screen. By the way, the screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus as well. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is among the fastest, accurate in-display scanners that we have used so far. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21+ features the same Exynos 2100 SoC you find on the Galaxy S21 Ultra . The performance of the chipset on the Ultra model was quite impressive. However, the Galaxy S21+ has 8GB RAM so we will test out the RAM management and the SoC's performance during intensive tasks. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Galaxy S21+ packs a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It does not come with a charging adapter inside the box. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ runs on Android 11-based OneUi 3.0 out of the box.

The Galaxy S21+ is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The device can stay up to 5 ft underwater for 30 minutes. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The device has a stereo-speaker setup with the earpiece acting as a secondary audio outlet. The bottom edge also houses the USB Type-C port and the dual-SIM tray. Like most flagships, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S21+. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

With a price tag of Rs 81,990, the Galaxy S21+ competes against the Apple iPhone 12 (Review) . (Image: Pranav Hegde)