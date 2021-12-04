Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set to arrive in India simultaneously as the global launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021 (Image: OnLeaks)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be arriving at CES 2022, which is set to take place next month, January 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE has long been rumoured, although reports suggest that the current chip shortage is the reason for pushing the launch date to 2022.

Now, a new report suggests that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S21 FE in India during the same time as the global launch in January 2022. 91mobiles also reported that the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a starting price of GBP 776 (Roughly Rs 77,550) for the base model. It will launch in four colours - White, Black, Cream and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region, Indian audiences will likely get the latter of the two. The device will also sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OneUI 3 on top.