Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked ahead of rumoured January 4 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price has leaked ahead of its launch. The affordable Samsung smartphone is rumoured to launch on January 4 ahead of CES 2022. Samsung is yet to confirm the Galaxy S21 FE launch date at the time of writing this.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price spotted by MySmartPrice on a website reveals the device’s European pricing. It will launch in two models with 8GB RAM as standard. The base 128GB variant will launch in Europe for EUR 920 (roughly Rs 78,100). The 256GB variant, on the other hand, will launch for EUR 985 (roughly Rs 83,700). The pricing includes the local VAT.

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will start at GBP 776 (roughly Rs 77,550). The 8GB + 256GB variant will be launched for GBP 831 (roughly Rs 83,000). It will launch in four colours - White, Black, Cream and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OneUI 3 on top. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.